15 more coronavirus cases reported in Sindh, tally rises to 267

Sindh reported 15 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, after which the provincial tally rose to 267.

According to the Sindh Health Department, the new cases were reported in pilgrims from Taftan in Sukkur.

The number of confirmed cases in Pakistan now stands at 519.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah announced on Friday a complete lockdown of Sindh for three days. The decision came after contact cases increased in the province.

CM Shah, in this regard, said the rising number of Sindh's local cases was "extremely concerning".

"This is why I'm appealing to the people to stay inside their homes. People need not only save themselves but their children as well," he added.

No more than five people to gather

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for Sindh Mushtaq Mehar said late Friday no more than five people should gather in the cars, on the roads or any other location and that legal action would be taken in case of violation.

"The first and foremost action against a pandemic is to limit people's movement. People should reduce their travelling [inside the city] to as less as possible," Mehar added.

Unnecessary meeting, gatherings, and social communication should be avoided, the IG noted, adding that police should issue a clear guidance on the limitation on people's movement.