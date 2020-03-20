Taftan pilgrims in Multan quarantine camp say no screening mechanisms or basic facilities available

MULTAN: Taftan pilgrims in the city's quarantine facility complained on Friday that they were not screened for the coronavirus.

The pilgrims said that there were inadequate facilities at the camp and that they were facing multiple problems.

In some of the blocks, basic necessities such as electricity, water, and washrooms were not available, according to one pilgrim.



The conditions of the beds provided by the government were also not good, the pilgrims said, adding that they wanted authorities to take immediate action.

Meanwhile, the city's assistant commissioner, Tayyab Khan, refuting the claims said that the people had been screened and that officials were present in the camps.

Yes, there are a few problems in some of the blocks but we will solve them soon, he said.

Today was the first day, he said, adding that they would resolve all the issues faced by the pilgrims.

Nearly 1,270 pilgrims, earlier in the day, had reached the city from Taftan, while 433 reached Dera Ismail Khan.

Taftan pilgrims not properly managed by government: Abbasi

Earlier in the week, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi slammed the government, blaming its mismanagement at the Taftan border for the spread of the virus throughout the country.



"Sindh government's response compared to other governments was much better," he said.



He said that the entire country will bear the brunt of the government's mismanagement at the Taftan border. Abbsai said that Punjab needed Shehbaz Sharif as Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was incapable of solving the crisis.