Govt suspends registration of five Karachi schools for opening amid coronavirus outbreak

KARACHI: Registrations of five schools were suspended for remaining open despite the government's orders to close educational institutes amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (Dirpis) Registrar Rafia Javed said on Friday.

Pakistan recorded its third death from the coronavirus on Friday, with the nationwide tally hitting 487.



Javed, acting on complaints received against the schools, not only suspended their registrations but wrote a letter to the education secretary demanding action against them.

So far, registrations of seven schools have been suspended for going against the directives of the government, she said.



First virus death in Karachi

Earlier in the day, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed the death of a 77-year-old COVID-19 patient in the province.

The minister said the patient was was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension when he contracted the virus. She added that the patient did not have any travel or contact history.

Earlier this week, two patients from KP who tested positive for the coronavirus had died, according to officials. The patient from Sindh who passed away today was the first death in the province from local transmission of the virus.

The third death from the coronavirus was reported as the total cases of the virus in the country rose to more than 450 on Friday, after new ones emerged in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.



Sindh is the most affected province of all with at least 245 confirmed cases of the virus. Punjab has reported 96 cases, KP 23, Baochistan 81, Islamabad 7, and GB has reported 21 confirmed cases.

Globally, 176 countries have been affected, more than 10,000 people have died and more than 234,000 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories. The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases every day.