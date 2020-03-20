Coronavirus: Pakistan Army helps set up field hospital at Karachi's Expo Centre

KARACHI: Pakistan Army has helped establish a 10,000-bed field hospital at Karachi's Expo Centre, said Inter-Services Public Relations on Friday.

The ISPR said that a special quarantine centre has been established by the Pakistan Army to facilitate patients.

The army’s media wing said that the Sindh government and the armed forces' teams are working together at the isolation centre.

The hospital is meant to isolate and treat confirmed patients of the coronavirus in a safe and secure environment, away from common people and other patients in the city.

The Medical Corps of the Pakistan Army has come forward to help in the establishment of the field hospital on the request of the Sindh government.

"The Sindh government will bear all expenses for the establishment of the facility,” Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said on Thursday.

"Initially, the Medical Corps battalion will establish a 500-bed isolation and treatment facility in one of the halls of the Expo Centre, and if need arose, more halls would be utilised to add more facilities," he added.