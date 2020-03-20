Coronavirus outbreak: CM Punjab approves 900-bed hospital, estimated Rs8bn funds

LAHORE: In the latest measures against the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar approved the construction of a 900-bed field hospital and announced an estimated Rs8 billion in funds.

Buzdar approved the hospital to be constructed at Expo Centre Lahore. The funds will be released to the provincial health department and the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority.

CM Buzdar said that a committee has been constituted to aid the Balochistan government, adding that Punjab will help the south-western province in every possible way.

CM Buzdar paid tribute to the doctors fighting against the pandemic, referring to them as national heroes.

He made an important announcement saying that the daily-wage workers will continue to get their wages and it will not be suspended.

Highlighting further measures under the provincial government, the CM Punjab said that eight hotels in Lahore, with a capacity of total 880 beds, have been identified to assist in the process of quarantine.

Buzdar also announced a chief minister emergency fund, asking the affluent to donate as much as they can.

Cases rise in Punjab

Later in the day, Chief Minister Punjab confirmed more than 90 cases of coronavirus in the province.

"I can confirm that there are currently 96 #COVID19 positive cases in Punjab," he said in a tweet.



