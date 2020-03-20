close
Fri Mar 20, 2020
March 20, 2020

FM Qureshi urges world to lift sanctions on Iran amidst coronavirus crisis

Fri, Mar 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday that the international leadership must lift sanctions from coronavirus-battered Iran  on a humanitarian basis.

The foreign minister made the statement on his Twitter account, saying that Iran must be freed of sanctions so that it can ‘use its resources to save precious human lives’.

Qureshi noted that the entire world is fighting against an unprecedented pandemic, asking leaders to show compassion at the time of such great difficulty.

On Thursday, Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak  crossed 1,200, a health ministry official told state TV.

The total number of people infected from the virus was more than 1,800.   

