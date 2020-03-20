Former Swiss diplomat visits Pakistan

Former Swiss consul general in Karachi and his wife were in Pakistan on a two-week trip to the country during which they visited Karachi, Lahore, and Hyderabad.

The Swiss couple visited several NGOs in the city including Brenton & Carey Hostel for orphan and single-parent girls, the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre, Make-a-Wish Foundation Pakistan, and Friends of Burns Centre at the Dr Ruth K. M. Pfau (Civil) Hospital.

While speaking at the Rotary Club of Karachi South the other day, Wyss gave a presentation on how Switzerland was able to sustain economic growth through political stability.

Sharing their experience of love and affection from the Pakistani people, they said, “… our hearts are half-green because every Pakistani we meet treats us so well. It is our strong desire that we come regularly each year to this beautiful country and play in whatever way possible our part to thank this vibrant nation and its exceptionally hospitable people”.

In Lahore, they visited Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Deaf Reach School, Roshni Homes Trust, Aziz Jehan Begum Trust for the Blind, Kaarvan Crafts Foundation and the Fountain House Institute of Mental Health.

In an interactive session with the students of Lahore University of Management Sciences, Wyss shed light on the “Importance of country branding for improved trade and investment.”

In the last week of their tour, they donated blood for thalassemia patients at Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation.

During their day-long excursion outside Karachi, the Swiss couple paid a visit to Kotri’s Dhani Bux Khoso village to see a renovated school.

In the last leg of their annual visit, they met with the members of the Rotary Club of Hyderabad Galaxy at Neuro Medical Centre.

They highly appreciated the excellent artworks on display at the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology’s Centre of Excellence in Arts & Design in Jamshoro.

Before departing, they expressed a strong desire to continue their yearly visits to Pakistan and support charitable organizations active in the field of philanthropy.