close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 18, 2020

4 soldiers martyred, 1 injured in North Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 18, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Four army men were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement said: "During operation, 7 terrorists killed. In intense exchange of fire, 4 security forces personnel embraced shahadat including an officer, while 1 soldier got injured."

The forces recovered a huge amount of arms, ammunition, and IEDs from the hideout in Datta Khel town of North Waziristan.

The martyred were identified as Lieutenant Agha Muqadas Ali khan, Lance Havaldar Qamar Nadeem, Sepoy Muhammad Qasim, and Sepoy Tauseef.

Latest News

More From Pakistan