4 soldiers martyred, 1 injured in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four army men were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement said: "During operation, 7 terrorists killed. In intense exchange of fire, 4 security forces personnel embraced shahadat including an officer, while 1 soldier got injured."

The forces recovered a huge amount of arms, ammunition, and IEDs from the hideout in Datta Khel town of North Waziristan.

The martyred were identified as Lieutenant Agha Muqadas Ali khan, Lance Havaldar Qamar Nadeem, Sepoy Muhammad Qasim, and Sepoy Tauseef.