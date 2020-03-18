Pakistan coronavirus tally rises to 249 as Sindh, KP report 12 new cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh rose to 181 on Wednesday after nine more cases were reported in the province, taking the nation-wide toll to 249.

The tally across Pakistan reached 249 after three more cases were confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by provincial Health and Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra. The provincial tally is currently at 19.

“143 tests of the 290 pilgrims that we conducted came back positive,” Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab told a press conference. “All of these had been shifted from Taftan to quarantine in Sukkur.”

Wahab added that all the affected people have been kept in isolation.

Speaking about the number of testing kits available, Wahab said the federal government had only provided 200 testing kits to the province. “Out of the kits provided, 100 kits were given to Aga Khan University Hospital and the remaining to Dow University Ojha campus."

On question of testing capacity in the province, Wahab said the Sindh government has imported 10,000 more kits.

“On the government level, tests are being conducted at Aga Khan, Indus Hospital and Dow University,” Wahab said. So far, he said, “506 tests have been conducted at Aga Khan, 277 at Indus and 61 at Ojha campus.”

Criticising the federal government on their response to the epidemic, Wahab said the prime minister should take this seriously.

“Yesterday’s address by the prime minister shows what his priorities are. The provincial government has repeatedly asked the federal government to take a proactive role,” he noted.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said that hospitals were not being shut down. “The hospital staff has one of the most important duties to perform under current circumstances. We need to make sure they are not fatigued,” he added.

In response to a question, Wahab said that a five-member committee has formed to oversee the fund. “The names of Mushtaq Chapra, Dr Bari, Faisal Edhi have been proposed. Chapra and Bari have committed. Edhi yet to give an answer,” he added.