International travellers arriving in Pakistan will have to provide coronavirus results: CAA

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday made it mandatory for international passengers coming into Pakistan to provide coronavirus test results prior to boarding their flights.

A notification from the CAA confirmed that "all international arriving passengers to Pakistani airports shall be required to provide a copy of test result for the COVID-19 through RT-PCR conducted during the 24 hours prior to boarding the flight".



The copy of the test result should bear the name and passport number of the passenger and the original result will be provided to the disembarkation airport in Pakistan.

The CAA said that it will be the responsibility of the airline operators to ensure that all passengers have provided a copy of their tests before boarding the aircraft.

Besides, the CAA said that passengers will also provide at the disembarkation airport in Pakistan a completed health declaration form.

The authority called on airline operators to ensure disinfection of the aircraft as per international procedures between each disembarkation and embarkation of passengers.

Further, the CAA announced that international flight operations will resume at all international airports in Pakistan except for the ones at Gwadar and Turbat.