'Iron brothers sharing weal and woe': President Alvi meets Xi in Beijing

BEIJING: Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Tuesday held talks, according to the People's Republic's foreign ministry, a day after he left for a two-day official visit.



"Pakistani people have given all they have to help China at outbreak of the epidemic," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying wrote in a tweet.



"Once again we prove we are iron brothers sharing weal & woe. China stands with Pakistan," Hua added.

"Our iron-clad friendship will be further deepened."



The Pakistani president had on Monday left for a two-day visit to China along with senior ministers at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. His delegation comprised Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, and other senior officials.

During the visit, a number of Memorandum of Understandings that enhance the bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres between Beijing and Islamabad were expected to be signed.

Dr Alvi's China visit marks his first one to the People's Republic, which is singularly aimed at conveying strong support and the country's solidarity towards the Chinese people as they battle the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Visit meant to express solidarity: Alvi

Alvi had said Monday his visit was meant to express solidarity on the COVID-19 pandemic and also learn from the Chinese people's experience to effectively handle the situation.

“The way China has fought the Coronavirus is an example for the world and Pakistan would also like to get an input about it,” the president had told APP at Nur Khan Air Base, prior to his departure to China.

He had added that China also wished to thank Pakistan for trusting “like a brother” during the worrisome situation.