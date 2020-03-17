Khawaja brothers granted bail in corruption case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday approved the bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The top court approved the bails of the Khawaja brothers against two bonds worth Rs 3 million each.

The brothers have been facing a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



