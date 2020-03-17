Khawaja brothers granted bail in corruption case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday approved the bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique.
The top court approved the bails of the Khawaja brothers against two bonds worth Rs 3 million each.
The brothers have been facing a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday approved the bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique.
The top court approved the bails of the Khawaja brothers against two bonds worth Rs 3 million each.
The brothers have been facing a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).