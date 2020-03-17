close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 17, 2020

Khawaja brothers granted bail in corruption case

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 17, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday approved the bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The top court approved the bails of the Khawaja brothers against two bonds worth Rs 3 million each. 

The brothers have been facing a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).


Latest News

More From Pakistan