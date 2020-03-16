Coronavirus: Sindh government announces matric, inter examinations dates

KARACHI: Matriculation exams will be held on June 15, 2020, whereas Intermediate examinations will take place on July 6, 2020, said Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani on Monday.

Addressing a press conference he said: "All schools in the province will hold exams and announce results for students of Grade VIII and below from June 1-15, 2020."

Ghani said that Matric and Inter exams will be held in the afternoon shift. He clarified that the new academic year in schools will begin from June 15, 2020.



Admissions for Grade 11 will be held from July 15, 2020, revealed the education minister and classes for the same grade will begin from August 1, 2020.

Ghani said that results of Grade XII will be announced on September 15, 2020 and the academic year for colleges will commence from August 1, 2020.

Ghani rejects reports of 'promoting' students

The education minister rejected reports that students from grade 1-8 will be promoted, saying that exams will determine whether students will pass on to the next grade or not.

He urged parents to continue to pay fees in accordance with the court's ruling, saying that the staff that worked at schools had to be paid salaries. However, he said that parents should not pay advance fees to schools.

Ghani thanked the Ulema and religious leaders for cooperating with the government and ensuring that religious gatherings were curtailed to a large extent.