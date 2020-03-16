Karachi man gets busted for selling fake coronavirus vaccines

KARACHI: Police arrested a man for selling fake coronavirus vaccines as the number of affected cases throughout the country tripled on Monday.

According to Superintendent Police Clifton, a man was arrested in the city for selling

Police registered a case against the suspect at the Defence Police station. Police further said that the suspect deceived people by claiming to be a doctor and was operating a clinic as well.

The novel virus, which originated in a wet market in Wuhan, China, and has spread to more than 140 countries around the world has killed more than 5,000 people and affected over 170,000.

So far, pharmacies around the world are rushing to make vaccines that can cure the virus but no one has reported success yet.

Karachi is one of the most affected cities in Pakistan as 25 cases of the coronavirus have been so far reported from the city. Sindh has reported 146 cases of the virus in total whereas 179 patients have been diagnosed with the virus in the country.