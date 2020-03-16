Coronavirus: Restaurants, dhabas across Sindh may be ordered to close by 9 pm

KARACHI: The Sindh government may direct dhabas and restaurants to close by 9pm as new cases of the infection were reported in the province and country on Monday.



According to a spokesperson of the Sindh government, the chief minister has decided to adopt a 'zero tolerance' policy regarding precautionary measures for the coronavirus pandemic. If late-night hoteling and loitering did not stop, then the provincial government may direct dhabas and restaurants to close by 9 pm, the official added.

However, the spokesperson clarified that grocery stores would not be directed to close early.

The IG Sindh has been instructed to arrest those selling Dettol, tissue papers, and hand sanitisers at inflated costs, the official noted.

Earlier, the chief minister had held a press conference where he revealed that the number of coronavirus patients in the province had swelled to 103. Shah had disclosed that 76 of the 103 had arrived in Sukkur district from Taftan (they had originally travelled to Iran) while 25 patients of the virus were in Karachi and one case had emerged in Hyderabad.

Coronavirus tally crosses 130; Sindh reports sharp increase, KP reports first case

The number of confirmed cases rose in Pakistan rose to 136 on Tuesday after a sharp increase in cases was reported among pilgrims who have recently returned from Iran via Taftan.

According to the Sindh health department, a total of 76 people from Taftan have tested positive for the virus in Sukkur, where they have been quarantined, while there are 27 cases in Karachi and one in Hyderabad.

Fifteen new cases have also been reported by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all of whom were pilgrims who had returned to Pakistan via Taftan.

Ten cases have been reported by Balochistan, four by Islamabad, three by Gilgit Baltistan, and one by Punjab.

The national tally, consequently, has risen to 136.