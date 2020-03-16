National Coordination Committee reviews measures taken to curb coronavirus

The government's measures to curb coronavirus were reviewed at a National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh, and Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza were present on the occasion.



Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbass Bukhari and others also attended the meeting.



All the chief ministers attended the meeting through video link and briefed the prime minister over the measures taken by the provincial authorities to curb the spread of the novel virus.

Dr Zafar briefed the participants about the current situation in the country.

The NCC was established last week to oversee operations and coordinate efforts regarding coronavirus.

Sindh worst affected

The number of coronavirus patients rose to 88 in Sindh on Monday after 53 more cases were reported in the province. The new cases were confirmed by Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in a tweet.

“More results have come in. So far 50 people who had arrived in Sukkur from Taftaan have tested positive, 25 at Karachi and 1 at Hyderabad. So the total patients have reached 76 in Sindh. Out of these 76 patients, 2 have recovered and the remaining 74 are being kept in isolation,” he said.



Talking to Geo News, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said since day one, the Sindh government is emphasising on strict screening measures at the Taftan border and airports but the federal authorities did not pay any heed.

Wahab said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah would sensitise the Centre in a meeting today with Prime Minister Imran Khan to step up their efforts.