Child bride's father, groom arrested in Sargodha as police raid wedding

SARGODHA: Local police on Sunday successfully stopped an underage marriage from going ahead by raiding the wedding event here in the city's Hayat Colony and arresting at least three people.



The wedding had been arranged without the consent of the 13-year-old girl, authorities said, adding that the child's father and the 19-year-old husband-to-be were among those detained. The two witnesses for the nikkah were also taken into police custody.

Sargodha police said they have registered a first information report (FIR) against the husband-to-be and his parents, the child's parents, the marriage officiator, and witnesses. An investigation was initiated in this regard, they added.