Man arrested in Hafizabad for allegedly raping, murdering minor girl, dumping body

JALALPUR: A man was arrested from the Hafizabad city for allegedly raping and murdering minor girl before dumping her body in a deserted area, police said Sunday.

The man, a rickshaw-driver in Jalalpur Bhattian, was booked in a case registered on behalf of the deceased girl's father. Police said he had kidnapped and sexually assaulted the child before killing her.

The child's body was recovered after the arrested suspect revealed where he had ditched it. He also confessed during questioning to raping the minor, police added.