Number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises to 76 in Sindh

The number of confirmed cases rose to 76 in Sindh on Monday after more cases were reported in the province.

The new cases were confirmed by Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in a tweet.

“More results have come in. So far 50 people who had arrived in Sukkur from Taftaan have tested positive, 25 at Karachi and 1 at Hyderabad. So the total patients have reached 76 in Sindh. Out of these 76 patients, 2 have recovered and the remaining 74 are being kept in isolation,” he said.

A day earlier, eighteen cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sindh.

The Health and Population Welfare Department of Sindh said thirteen of the cases had been reported in Sukkur in all those returning via Taftan. All of the new cases had been put under quarantine.

Karachi has so far been the worst-affected city in Sindh, with a total of 23 cases.



Five cases were reported in the metropolis on Sunday while one more was reported today.

According to an update on Sunday by the department, three of the affected persons returned from Saudi Arabia a few days ago and one has no recent travel history.

Later in the day, Senator Murtaza Wahab said that one more case has emerged. The patient hails from Balochistan and arrived in Karachi on March 14.

Globally, more than 6,000 people have died and more than 156,000 have been infected by COVID-19 as the disease spreads rapidly to new territories.