Fri Mar 13, 2020
March 13, 2020

Coronavirus: These are the isolation wards established by Sindh government

Fri, Mar 13, 2020

Spokesperson for the Sindh government Barrister Murtaza Wahab informed on Friday about the isolation centres under the Sindh government to deal with coronavirus cases.

According to Sindh Chief Minister's Law Adviser, Murtaza Wahab, the government has established the isolation centres at nine hospitals in various cities, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, and Khairpur.

Here's his tweet in which he mentioned the isolation centres:

1. Civil Hospital Karachi (Dr Ruth K. M. Pfau Civil Hospital)

2. Lyari General Hospital, Karachi

3. Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi (Ojha Campus)

4. Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS), Hyderabad

5. Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro

6. Peoples University of Medical & Health Sciences for Women, Nawabshah-Shaheed Benazirabad (SBA)

7. Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College (GMMMC), Sukkur

8. Chandka Medical College, Larkana

9. Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Khairpur

Wahab mentioned that in addition to the aforementioned medical facilities, one hospital had been converted into an isolation centre and another into a quarantine facility.

"Apart from the Isolation Centres mentioned below, #SindhGovt has also converted 1 full fledged 120 bedded hospital into an Isolation Centre & another full fledged 100 bedded hospital into a quarantine centre to deal" with coronavirus, the law adviser added.

Adding a fact-check, Wahab refuted a claim that there were four facilities.

