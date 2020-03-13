PSL 2020: New match schedule

KARACHI: The revised schedule for the remaining messages of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) fifth edition was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday.

March 13:

Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans

National Stadium (8pm-11.15pm). Rashid Riaz and Michael Gough (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

March 14:

Karachi Kings v Islamabad United

National Stadium (7pm-5.15pm). Ahsan Raza and Michael Gough (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

March 15:

Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars

Gaddafi Stadium (2pm-5.15pm). Shozab Raza and Aleem Dar (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), Mohammad Anees (match referee); Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Rashid Riaz and Michael Gough (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

March 17:

First semi-final (1 v 4) (2pm-5.15pm) and second semi-final (2 v 3) (7pm-10.15pm)

Both matches to be held at Gaddafi Stadium

March 18:

Final (7pm-10.15pm)

Gaddafi Stadium