close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 13, 2020

PSL 2020: New match schedule

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 13, 2020

KARACHI: The revised schedule for the remaining messages of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) fifth edition was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday.

March 13:

Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans

National Stadium (8pm-11.15pm). Rashid Riaz and Michael Gough (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

March 14:

Karachi Kings v Islamabad United

National Stadium (7pm-5.15pm). Ahsan Raza and Michael Gough (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

March 15:

Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars

Gaddafi Stadium (2pm-5.15pm). Shozab Raza and Aleem Dar (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), Mohammad Anees (match referee); Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Rashid Riaz and Michael Gough (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

March 17:

First semi-final (1 v 4) (2pm-5.15pm) and second semi-final (2 v 3) (7pm-10.15pm)

Both matches to be held at Gaddafi Stadium

March 18:

Final (7pm-10.15pm)

Gaddafi Stadium

Latest News

More From Pakistan