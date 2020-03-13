PSL 2020: New match schedule

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The revised schedule for the remaining messages of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) fifth edition was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday.
National Stadium (8pm-11.15pm). Rashid Riaz and Michael Gough (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)
National Stadium (7pm-5.15pm). Ahsan Raza and Michael Gough (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)
Gaddafi Stadium (2pm-5.15pm). Shozab Raza and Aleem Dar (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), Mohammad Anees (match referee); Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Rashid Riaz and Michael Gough (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)
First semi-final (1 v 4) (2pm-5.15pm) and second semi-final (2 v 3) (7pm-10.15pm)
Both matches to be held at Gaddafi Stadium
Final (7pm-10.15pm)
Gaddafi Stadium
KARACHI: The revised schedule for the remaining messages of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) fifth edition was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday.
National Stadium (8pm-11.15pm). Rashid Riaz and Michael Gough (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)
National Stadium (7pm-5.15pm). Ahsan Raza and Michael Gough (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)
Gaddafi Stadium (2pm-5.15pm). Shozab Raza and Aleem Dar (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), Mohammad Anees (match referee); Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Rashid Riaz and Michael Gough (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)
First semi-final (1 v 4) (2pm-5.15pm) and second semi-final (2 v 3) (7pm-10.15pm)
Both matches to be held at Gaddafi Stadium
Final (7pm-10.15pm)
Gaddafi Stadium