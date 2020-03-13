Coronavirus: Here's how to get tested in Pakistan?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
As per the government’s directives, if you suspect that you may have symptoms, including fever, coughing or shortness of breath, call the state helpline (1166) or your healthcare provider. Officials and health experts recommend that you visit the hospital or doctor immediately suggested by
the helpline set up for coronavirus.
You may also contact a private laboratory to be tested. While, private labs are charging upwards to Rs7,900 for each test, designated public hospitals are testing free of cost. The results will be reported back to you within two days (48 hours).
Below is a list of hospitals in all major cities, which are testing for coronavirus:
Services Hospital
Benazir Bhutto Hospital
Nishtar Hospital
Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital
Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital
Sheikh Zayed Hospital
Public
Civil Hospital
Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre
Private
Aga Khan University Hospital
Dow Medical College
Liaquat Hospital
Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital
Muhammad Teaching Hospital
Jinnah Teaching Hospital
Prime Teaching Hospital
Painless Hospital
Khalil Hospital
Zia Medical Complex
Mercy Teaching Hospital
Kuwait Teaching
Naseer Teaching Hospital
MSF Hospital
Afridi Medical Complex
Shahab Orthopedic Hospital
Rehman Medical Institute
North Western General Hospital
Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital
Akbar Medical Centre
Abaseen Hospital
Habib Medical Centre
Ibrahimi Hospital
Pakistan Institute of Management (PIMS)
Civil Hospital Hunza
DHQ Gilgit
DHQ Chilas
DHQ Skardu
PDSRU
DHQ Karimabad
Abbas Institute Of Medical Sciences, Muzaffarabad
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital Muzaffarabad (CMH.)
CMH Rawalkot
DHQ Mirpur
DHQ Kotli
DHQ Neelum
DHQ Jhelum Valley
DHQ Bagh
DHQ Haveli
DHQ Bhimber
DHQ Hospital Sudhnoti
The National Institute of Health is the main referral center for the country.
Sindh, by far, remains the most affected province with 15 out of 21 cases. Of the initial 15 cases, the tally dropped to 13 on Thursday after Sindh chief minister's law adviser, Murtaza Wahab, announced that two of the coronavirus patients had recovered.
In Karachi, only a handful of hospitals are providing test and treatment services to suspected cases.
The helpline to call for suspected cases in Sindh is: 021-99204405, 021-99206565, 021-99203443, 021-99204405, 0316-0111712
*The information was provided by the ministry of health
As per the government’s directives, if you suspect that you may have symptoms, including fever, coughing or shortness of breath, call the state helpline (1166) or your healthcare provider. Officials and health experts recommend that you visit the hospital or doctor immediately suggested by
the helpline set up for coronavirus.
You may also contact a private laboratory to be tested. While, private labs are charging upwards to Rs7,900 for each test, designated public hospitals are testing free of cost. The results will be reported back to you within two days (48 hours).
Below is a list of hospitals in all major cities, which are testing for coronavirus:
Services Hospital
Benazir Bhutto Hospital
Nishtar Hospital
Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital
Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital
Sheikh Zayed Hospital
Public
Civil Hospital
Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre
Private
Aga Khan University Hospital
Dow Medical College
Liaquat Hospital
Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital
Muhammad Teaching Hospital
Jinnah Teaching Hospital
Prime Teaching Hospital
Painless Hospital
Khalil Hospital
Zia Medical Complex
Mercy Teaching Hospital
Kuwait Teaching
Naseer Teaching Hospital
MSF Hospital
Afridi Medical Complex
Shahab Orthopedic Hospital
Rehman Medical Institute
North Western General Hospital
Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital
Akbar Medical Centre
Abaseen Hospital
Habib Medical Centre
Ibrahimi Hospital
Pakistan Institute of Management (PIMS)
Civil Hospital Hunza
DHQ Gilgit
DHQ Chilas
DHQ Skardu
PDSRU
DHQ Karimabad
Abbas Institute Of Medical Sciences, Muzaffarabad
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital Muzaffarabad (CMH.)
CMH Rawalkot
DHQ Mirpur
DHQ Kotli
DHQ Neelum
DHQ Jhelum Valley
DHQ Bagh
DHQ Haveli
DHQ Bhimber
DHQ Hospital Sudhnoti
The National Institute of Health is the main referral center for the country.
Sindh, by far, remains the most affected province with 15 out of 21 cases. Of the initial 15 cases, the tally dropped to 13 on Thursday after Sindh chief minister's law adviser, Murtaza Wahab, announced that two of the coronavirus patients had recovered.
In Karachi, only a handful of hospitals are providing test and treatment services to suspected cases.
The helpline to call for suspected cases in Sindh is: 021-99204405, 021-99206565, 021-99203443, 021-99204405, 0316-0111712
*The information was provided by the ministry of health