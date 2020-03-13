Coronavirus: Here's how to get tested in Pakistan?

As per the government’s directives, if you suspect that you may have symptoms, including fever, coughing or shortness of breath, call the state helpline (1166) or your healthcare provider. Officials and health experts recommend that you visit the hospital or doctor immediately suggested by

the helpline set up for coronavirus.

You may also contact a private laboratory to be tested. While, private labs are charging upwards to Rs7,900 for each test, designated public hospitals are testing free of cost. The results will be reported back to you within two days (48 hours).

Below is a list of hospitals in all major cities, which are testing for coronavirus:

Lahore

Services Hospital

Rawalpindi

Benazir Bhutto Hospital

Multan

Nishtar Hospital

Sialkot

Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital

Faisalabad

Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital

Rahimyar Khan

Sheikh Zayed Hospital

Karachi

Public

Civil Hospital

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre

Private

Aga Khan University Hospital

Dow Medical College

Hyderabad

Liaquat Hospital

Quetta

Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital

Peshawar

Muhammad Teaching Hospital

Jinnah Teaching Hospital

Prime Teaching Hospital

Painless Hospital

Khalil Hospital

Zia Medical Complex

Mercy Teaching Hospital

Kuwait Teaching

Naseer Teaching Hospital

MSF Hospital

Afridi Medical Complex

Shahab Orthopedic Hospital

Rehman Medical Institute

North Western General Hospital

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital

Akbar Medical Centre

Abaseen Hospital

Habib Medical Centre

Ibrahimi Hospital

Islamabad

Pakistan Institute of Management (PIMS)

Gilgit Baltistan

Civil Hospital Hunza

DHQ Gilgit

DHQ Chilas

DHQ Skardu

PDSRU

DHQ Karimabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Abbas Institute Of Medical Sciences, Muzaffarabad

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital Muzaffarabad (CMH.)

CMH Rawalkot

DHQ Mirpur

DHQ Kotli

DHQ Neelum

DHQ Jhelum Valley

DHQ Bagh

DHQ Haveli

DHQ Bhimber

DHQ Hospital Sudhnoti

The National Institute of Health is the main referral center for the country.

Sindh, by far, remains the most affected province with 15 out of 21 cases. Of the initial 15 cases, the tally dropped to 13 on Thursday after Sindh chief minister's law adviser, Murtaza Wahab, announced that two of the coronavirus patients had recovered.

In Karachi, only a handful of hospitals are providing test and treatment services to suspected cases.

The helpline to call for suspected cases in Sindh is: 021-99204405, 021-99206565, 021-99203443, 021-99204405, 0316-0111712

*The information was provided by the ministry of health