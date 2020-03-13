Jennifer Lopez dazzles in stripy new look with latest hair transformation

Jennifer Lopez once again appeared to be younger than her actual age when she gave fans a peek at her chunky new highlights, showing off her latest hair transformation on social media.

The superb showbiz personality flaunted her dashing new look that consisted of large streaks of blond highlights in between her signature brown locks.

In the shared post, the 50-year-old scraped her hair back and away from her face. She rocked a very slicked back look that flattened her newly highlighted hair.

For this beautiful appearance, the stunning mother of two was highly appreciated by her millions of excited fans who flooded the comments section of Jennifer’s photo with sweet messages.







