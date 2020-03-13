close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 13, 2020

Jennifer Lopez dazzles in stripy new look with latest hair transformation

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 13, 2020

 Jennifer Lopez once again appeared to be younger than her actual age when she gave fans a peek at her chunky new highlights, showing  off her latest hair transformation on social media.

The  superb showbiz personality flaunted her dashing new look that consisted of large streaks of blond highlights in between her signature brown locks.

In the shared post, the 50-year-old scraped her hair back and away from her face. She rocked a very slicked back look that flattened her newly highlighted hair.

For this beautiful appearance, the stunning mother  of two was highly appreciated by her millions of excited fans who flooded the comments section of Jennifer’s photo with sweet messages.

