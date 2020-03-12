LUMS refutes coronavirus rumours, says students who travelled to Turkey test 'negative'

LAHORE: The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) said Thursday its students who returned from Turkey have tested negative for coronavirus, refuting rumours from earlier today that the 21 youngsters who had participated in a Model United Nations (MUN) conference in Ankara were infected.



The novel coronavirus — or COVID-19 — has so far affected at least 21 people in Pakistan, with the highest number, 15, being in Karachi, three in Gilgit-Baltistan, and one each in Islamabad, Hyderabad, and Quetta. Two of the patients in Karachi, including patient zero, have recovered.

In a statement, the LUMS said the students were tested for coronavirus "as a precaution".

"All results received so far are negative. LUMS is putting all measures in place to ensure a safe and healthy campus," the institute added.

Gilgit Baltistan reports third coronavirus case

In a coronavirus advisory on its website, the institute noted that if any of the LUMS students experiences flu-like symptoms, they "are advised to stay home, self-isolate and notify the University immediately".

Earlier today, Gilgit Baltistan had reported its third case of coronavirus, taking the nation-wide tally to 21, according to government spokesperson Faizullah Firaq, just a day after the region confirmed its second case.

Firaq had said the patient — a 31-year-old resident of Shigar district — had a travel history of Iran but was under treatment at the Skardu hospital.