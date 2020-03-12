Bilawal, Shehbaz condemn arrest of Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday condemned the arrest of Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The allegations against the Jang Group CEO are related to a property allegedly bought illegally by him from a government entity more than 34 years ago. The property, in fact, was bought from a private party and all evidence of this was provided to NAB including the legal requirements that were fulfilled such as the payment of duty and taxes.

Bilawal's spokesperson, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said, "We have been pointing out NAB's attitude of exacting political revenge since day one," he said. "Imran Khan is using NAB to target people he does not like."

He said that NAB arresting the Editor-in-Chief of the largest media group in Pakistan was an attack on freedom of the press. He said that the prime minister was trying to snatch away people's freedom of expression through threats and coercion.

Khokhar demanded the immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said the media is the fourth pillar of the state which "fascist rulers" were trying to destroy. "Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman's arrest reeks of revenge," he said.

Shehbaz said that the media was being suppressed for the past 18 years. He said that a government that was on a downward trajectory always attacked the media and political opponents.