Second coronavirus patient in Sindh recovers: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Another patient who had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus has recovered, said chief minister Sindh's advisor on law Murtaza Wahab on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference, Wahab confirmed that another patient diagnosed with the infection had recovered. His announcement comes after Pakistan reported that the tally of coronavirus affected had reached 21 as another patient was diagnosed with the novel virus on Thursday.

Wahab advised the federal government to take the pandemic seriously and urged them to "wake up from their slumber". He said that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had tried to speak to Prime Minister Imran Khan but the latter was not available.

He urged the federal government to establish a quarantine cell at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. Wahab said that the virus had not spread internally hence it was important for the federal government to monitor people coming into the country from international borders.

Earlier today, the Sindh health department issued an advisory on coronavirus for schools, saying any student or employee who returned to Pakistan within the last 15 days from abroad would not be allowed to go to school, college or university till they complete a 14-day quarantine at their home.

Pakistan's number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus — COVID-19 — rose to 21 on Wednesday after a third person from Gilgit-Baltistan tested positive.

Karachi has been the worst-affected city so far, with 15 of the total confirmed cases and two having recovered, as of reporting time. Three of the remaining were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan and one each in Islamabad, Hyderabad, and Quetta.