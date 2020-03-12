Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 21 after GB reports third case

Gigit Baltistan reported its third case of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the nation-wide tally to 21.

A day earlier, Gilgit-Baltistan reported its second case, according to government spokesperson Faizullah Firaq.

The spokesman said that the patient, a 31-year-old resident of Shigar district, had a travel history of Iran.

The spokesman said that the patient is under treatment at the Skardu hospital.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old from Skardu tested positive for coronavirus. The first confirmed case in GB was of a 45-year-old woman, who arrived from Iran a few days to Gilgit before she was diagnosed.

A three-member team from the National Institute of Health (NIH) also reached Skardu, where they met with the Gilgit-Baltistan secretary.

The meeting discussed the precautionary measures that can be taken to combat the coronavirus. The GB spokesman said that the NIH experts will train local health officials.

The GB government spokesman said that in the wake of the situation, 130 isolation wards have been established in the territory.



Firaq said seven rooms have also been reserved to treat coronavirus patients at the Skardu Hospital.