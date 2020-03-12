No appropriate content in 'Zindagi Tamasha': Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar

The chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, said Wednesday there was no inappropriate content in the movie Zindagi Tamasha.



However, the committee would take a final decision in that regard after watching the movie in its next sitting, he told reporters after chairing the committee meeting.

The body had taken the notice of ban on exhibition of the movie and took a detailed review of the matter by summoning the Central Board of Film Censors and Provincial Censor Boards chairman, he said.



The senator said it was the prerogative of the parliament and provincial assemblies to decide about sending any matter to the Council of Islamic Ideology for comments.

“No ministry in its individual capacity can forward any matter to the Council of Islamic Ideology as per the law."

Professor Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Keshoo Bai, Kamran Michael, Qurat ul Ain Marri, Shaheen Khalid Butt, Ayesha Raza Farooq, besides the secretary of Ministry of Human Rights, Central Board of Film Censors chairperson, and the secretaries of the Punjab Film Censor Board and Sindh Film Censor Board attended the meeting.