Coronavirus: One Pakistani in Italy dies of the epidemic

A Pakistani died of the novel coronavirus in Italy, the foreign office confirmed Wednesday.

The Pakistani national passed away in Brescia, about a 100 kilometres from Milan, the spokesperson added.

The Pakistani Consulate in Milan was in touch with the concerned family, as well as the authorities in Italy, the spokesperson said.

Italy has reported 10,149 cases, with 631 deaths and 877 in serious condition.

Millions of Italians woke to deserted streets and shuttered shops after officials imposed a national lock-down, while the government has pledged $28 billion to fight the virus.

Italy's lock-down — unprecedented in western Europe — stops people from moving around or leaving the country unless they have a valid medical, family or work reason.

Foreigners are still allowed to leave — many already have — and the last stragglers were racing to catch flights after a slew of cancellations.

"We have people saying they will put us on a flight back," Mina, a 58-year-old Indian national, told AFP next to Rome's deserted Colosseum, saying she and her family were "waiting for a call".

The country's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had extended measures to tackle the new coronavirus across the whole country, telling people to "stay at home" and banning public gathering as well as Serie A football matches.

The unprecedented measures covering the entire Mediterranean nation of more than 60 million people came into force after Italy reported 97 more deaths that took its toll to 463.

"I am going to sign a decree that can be summarised as follows: I stay at home," Conte announced in a dramatic evening television address.



"The whole of Italy will become a protected zone," he said.