close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 10, 2020

First coronavirus case reported in Quetta

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 10, 2020
AFP

QUETTA: The city's first coronavirus case was confirmed by the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Fatima Jinnah Hospital on Tuesday.

A 12-year-old boy was said to have the virus. According to the MS, the boy had travelled to Taftan with his parents.

The parents were screened and were reported to test negative for the virus.

With the new case in Quetta emerging, the nationwide tally rose to 19.

Latest News

More From Pakistan