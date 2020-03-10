First coronavirus case reported in Quetta

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: The city's first coronavirus case was confirmed by the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Fatima Jinnah Hospital on Tuesday.
A 12-year-old boy was said to have the virus. According to the MS, the boy had travelled to Taftan with his parents.
The parents were screened and were reported to test negative for the virus.
With the new case in Quetta emerging, the nationwide tally rose to 19.
