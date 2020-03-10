PSL 2020: Karachi matches to be played on schedule amid coronavirus scare

KARACHI: Sindh information minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Tuesday that the provincial government will hold thermal screening and provide hand sanitizers to the public who come to the National Stadium Karachi to watch the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches, confirming that the matches will be held as per schedule.

Speaking at a news conference, Shah said in response to a question regarding whether PSL matches — scheduled to be held again in Karachi from March 12 — that precautionary measures will be taken for cricket enthusiasts who come to watch the game.

On the question of whether the matches will be banned or not in light of the emergence of 11 new cases of the coronavirus in Karachi over the past two days, he said that the decision lay with the PCB.

Talking about the coronavirus, Shah said that he did not want to politicise the issue and that both provincial and federal governments were working to eliminate the virus.

"However, it is my personal opinion that the Sindh chief minister is working very hard. He is holding meetings daily [on the issues]. The prime minister has so far not held any meetings with all chief ministers to talk about the coronavirus," he said.

Shah said that the government had provided a list of the people who had arrived in Pakistan via the Taftan crossing. He said that out of the 8,000 pilgrims, 1,500 had arrived in Sindh. "We got to each and every one of the 1,500 pilgrims who came to Sindh and screened them," he said.

Two coronavirus cases emerge in Sindh

Two more cases of the coronavirus have emerged in Sindh, confirmed the provincial health department on Tuesday.

The first case of the novel coronavirus emerged in Hyderabad. The patient reportedly came to Pakistan from Doha via Syria. The second case of the novel coronavirus has emerged in Karachi.

The media coordinator to the Sindh health department tweeted about the two new cases as well, saying that the number of cases in Sindh have risen to 15 while the tally has surged to 18 in Pakistan.

The development comes a day after nine new cases of the novel virus were reported in Karachi. After the emergence of the two new cases of the pandemic in Pakistan, the total number of people who have contracted the infection has jumped to 18.



The novel infection has spread to 80 countries and infected more than 110,000 people around the globe. It began spreading last month from the wet markets of Wuhan, China to Iran, South Asia, Europe and other parts of the world.