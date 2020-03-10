Coronavirus: Sindh health department to propose ban on public events like PSL in Karachi, extend school holidays

KARACHI: Sindh's health department is mulling to put forward a proposal requesting a ban on public events in Karachi like Pakistan Super League after nine new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Monday, reported Geo News.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the health department held on Tuesday morning under the chair of the Sindh minister for health. The meeting also recommended the setting up of a health desk at the airport.

With the help of the desk, all those entering Karachi through the airport will be screened for the coronavirus. A spokesperson for the health department said health desks will also be established at hospitals.

The desks at hospitals, named front-line desks, will provide up to date information about the spread of the virus in the city. A recommendation to shut schools in the province for a longer period will also be sent to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

A hospital in Gadap will treat those affected with the coronavirus, the spokesperson added. "A recommendation to cancel events like the PSL will also be forwarded to the government," the spokesperson affirmed.

"Those coming to Karachi from abroad should self-quarantine for a period of 14 days. An advisory in this regard will be issued later today," the spokesperson said.

'PCB to comply with health advisory'

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday said that the board was in constant touch with health officials in Sindh.

"PCB members also sit on meetings related to the health situation in the province," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said that the board will fully comply with health advisories issued by the government.