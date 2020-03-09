close
Mon Mar 09, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
March 9, 2020

Men of Aurat March and their plea for us to think

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 09, 2020

KARACHI: The Aurat March 2020 — amid all the fuss that erupted before the actual event — has got people thinking about the society and  some posters made by male allies will get you thinking about the cause and demands of the rally.

Not only have the men stepped up, they were also urging fellow men to use their privilege to make the society better. Here are some of the posters that caught our attention!

A participant holds a placard — that reads "Proud husband of a feminist, proud father of a feminist, proud feminist" — during the Aurat March to mark International Women’s Day in Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2020. Geo.tv/via Facebook
A participant, wearing a shirt with the women empowerment symbol, carries his daughter in his arms during the Aurat March to mark International Women’s Day in Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2020. Geo.tv/via Facebook
A participant holds a placard — that reads "I am surrounded by the opposite gender and I feel safe. 'I want same for them'" — during the Aurat March to mark International Women’s Day in Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2020. Geo.tv/via Facebook
A participant holds a placard — that reads "I march so one day my daughters won't have to" — during the Aurat March to mark International Women’s Day in Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2020. Geo.tv/via Facebook
A participant holds a placard — that reads "Jo jahez mange, unhein beti nahi, bheek dou [Those who ask for dowry, give them charity, not your daughter]" — during the Aurat March to mark International Women’s Day in Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2020. Geo.tv/via Facebook
A participant holds a placard — that reads "Domestic violence kills more than corona" — during the Aurat March to mark International Women’s Day in Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2020. Geo.tv/via Facebook
A participant holds a placard — that reads "Saying Mashallah does not make your harassment halal" — during the Aurat March to mark International Women’s Day in Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2020. Geo.tv/via Facebook
A participant holds a placard — that reads "IMAGINE Not Loving The Women in your Life Enough To Advocate For Their Rights" — during the Aurat March to mark International Women’s Day in Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2020. Geo.tv/via Facebook
A participant holds a placard — that reads "Beti parhao, beti bachao [Educate your daughter, save your daughter]" — during the Aurat March to mark International Women’s Day in Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2020. Geo.tv/via Facebook
A participant holds a placard — that reads "I will be a proud 'jorru ka ghulam" — during the Aurat March to mark International Women’s Day in Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2020. Geo.tv/via Facebook


