Meghan Markle wins hearts with rare Archie update

Meghan Markle is thoroughly enjoying the game of tease she has going with royal fans in regards to her son Archie. Recently, a rare update was given by the former royal and it left fans gushing.

Even though she did not bring her little bundle of joy to England with her and husband, the doting mother still revealed some riveting developmental updates during a formal event.

During one of her brief visits to a school, Meghan told one of the attendees that her son is climbing the developmental ladder at a rather rapid rate.

The woman in question, Mrs Dear, revealed to the Daily Mail, "I just had to ask her about the baby. She said to me, 'He’s exactly ten months today and he's started trying to walk.'"

A student also went onto tell the outlet, "She was talking about how having Archie has changed her life and how important motherhood is."

No matter what Meghan’s reasoning behind taking this step must have been, it is clear that his great grandmother is one of the keenest well-wishers the little tyke has, and she is very 'heartbroken' over not getting to have a relationship with him as he grows up into a fine young gentleman.