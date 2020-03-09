PM Imran says will give opportunities to rural youth in sports

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the government will give a chance to rural youth to hone their skills in sports and benefit from opportunities.

The prime minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Under-21 games at Peshawar Sports Complex.

Expressing gratitude towards his sports days for making him resilient in his 22-year-old political career, the prime minister said he would have conceded defeat if he had not been a sportsman.



The prime minister also highlighted the health benefits of sports activities.



The PM House also posted on social media a small overview of the prime minister's address at the event .

Before the inauguration, foolproof security arrangements were made for the security of the Under-21 Games being arranged at the Peshawar Sports Complex.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Khan Wazir said that players from all 35 districts of the province would be present for the opening ceremony.

Wazir said it is for the first time that such a big sporting event had been planned.

He added the winners and runners-up would be awarded handsome cash prizes besides a monthly stipend to the medalists and top three position holders.

