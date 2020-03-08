Islamabad's Aurat March ends abruptly after stone-pelting incident

The Aurat March in Islamabad was brought to an abrupt halt on Sunday when miscreants started pelting stones as well as throwing shoes and sticks at the participants, leaving several people injured.



According to Geo News, a burka-clad man was arrested from the venue.



The incident took place when the march was about to come to an end. Some people removed a cloth partition installed for the protection of the participants and infiltrated the demonstration.

On the other side of the partition, a counter-protest had been underway.

Police and organisers struggled to control the situation as the violence continued to surge, prompting people to leave untimely. Geo News footage showed large bricks strewn about on the roads, besides shoes and stones.



According to our correspondent, more than 2,000 people had gathered to raise their voice for the economic participation of women, against transgender rape, and called on the government to take action against forced conversions and ensure the rights of minorities.

In the lead up to the march, the country had remained largely divided over whether or not the event should be held and heated debates among celebrities, politicians and the civil society alike had ensued.

Pemra had issued an advisory, asking TV channels to refrain from broadcasting ‘vulgar/inappropriate content’ citing Pemra rules as well as court orders.