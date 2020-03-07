4G license corruption probe: IHC questions NAB's authority to arrest suspects

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court questioned on Saturday the National Accountability Bureau’s authority in relation to the arrest of suspects implicit in corruption cases.

The IHC issued its verdict today in a case pertaining to alleged corruption in the award of 4G services in Pakistan.

The NAB ordinance was issued to mitigate the negative impact of abuse of power, wrote IHC’s Justice Athar Minullah in the 56-page verdict.

The IHC chief justice wrote that in order to get rid of the menace of corruption, across the board accountability is the need of the hour.

The IHC described the remits of the authority resting with the chairman NAB to arrest suspects.

The high court, in its verdict, said that using the right to arrest suspects with impunity can have a delirious impact on the governance and economy.

The court further noted that the inconsiderate use of authority can be detrimental to national interest.

The IHC referred to the arrest of a suspect without solid evidence and wrong use of authority.

The IHC subsequently approved the bail of Director General and Director of the Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

In 2018, the NAB began a probe into the allocation of 3G and 4G licenses in 2014, based on allegations that the award was handed over illegally.