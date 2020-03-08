Karachi: Golimar buildings collapse death toll rises to 26 as more bodies recovered

The death toll from Thursday’s building collapse in Karachi’s Golimar area rose to 26 after five more bodies were recovered from the rubble, reported Geo News on Sunday.

On Saturday, three bodies were recovered on the third day of the rescue operation in the affected area. Bodies of 24-year-old Tariq Ali, Nayab Ali and a third who could not be identified at the time were recovered from the debris.

The rescue operation continued for a fourth straight day on Sunday with authorities barring families of the missing from going near the building as they continue to look for their loved ones.

Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday had assured that strict action would be taken against illegal buildings.

Shah had said the chief minister had taken notice of the event and sought a report of the incident from Commissioner Karachi and other relevant officers of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

The provincial minister had added the Sindh government was monitoring the treatment of the injured and was ensuring that the injured were receiving the best treatment possible.

An FIR had been registered at the Rizvia Police Station regarding the incident. According to the FIR, the police received information about the incident at 12:25pm on Thursday. Clauses related to negligence and damage to people's life and property have been added to the FIR.



How it happened

On Thursday morning, a five-storey residential building, 400 Quarter, located in Golimar Number 2, had caved.

The building, according to SBCA’s director Katchi Abadi, Muhammad Raqeeb, was constructed in a well-planned area, which cannot be considered a Katchi Abadi.

The first building which collapsed, according to the SBCA, was built some 25 years ago. A homoeopathic clinic had been functional on the ground floor of the building.

The building first tilted and damaged a three-floor residential building constructed adjacent to it, which then damaged another neighbouring two-floor residential building.

An additional sixth floor was being constructed over the first building when it collapsed, SBCA's Additional Director, Ashkar Dawar, told The News.

He had added that one of the major reasons for the building's collapse seemed to be the inadequate drainage of sewage water in the vicinity.

The first building to collapse, Dawar said, had been constructed illegally on an 80-yard plot.

Talking to the media, he said that such buildings continue to be constructed throughout the city.

“We demolish two buildings, and 10 more are erected behind our backs,” he said, adding that the menace of illegal buildings is spreading in the city rapidly.



The SBCA's inspectors are responsible for monitoring such constructions across the city.

“They must inspect and report to the building authority,” he said, adding that he has already fired the deputy and assistant directors of the SBCA of Liaquatabad Town, where the incident occurred.