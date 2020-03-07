PM Imran cancels Karachi visit due to inclement weather

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s one-day visit to Karachi on Saturday was postponed due to bad weather, reported Geo News.

The prime minister, who was scheduled to arrive in Karachi today was expected to inaugurate various projects in the city, including the Five Star and KDA flyovers, along with inaugurating Nishtar Road and Maghopir Road projects.

The premier was also expected to chair and review progress on different federal-funded development projects and public welfare schemes in Sindh during the visit.

Earlier in January, the prime minister during his visit to the metropolis had met members of the business community and attended a Kamyab Jawan Programme cheque distribution ceremony.

He had also attended a fundraising event for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and had been briefed on the ongoing development projects in the metropolis.

SAPM on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday had said the prime minister was keen to provide better facilities for the people of Karachi, Pakistan's economic and commercial hub

Speaking during a programme on a private TV channel, Dr Awan said all-out efforts were being made in this regard to remove the complaints of MQM-P — the ruling PTI's coalition partner in Sindh — in running the affairs in the metropolis' different constituencies.

The Karachi-based party's genuine reservations were being resolved, while their remaining demands will be fulfilled in consultation with their leaders, she said, underlining that there was no serious issue between the MQM and the PTI.

In the political system, any party member could have parleys with other members, the special assistant added.

The PTI government had held seats in Karachi but an allocation of Rs162 billion by the ruling party's leadership would help address the citizens' legitimate concerns, Dr Awan said.