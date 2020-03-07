Lil Uzi Vert finally drops 'Eternal Atake' tracklist

Lil Uzi Vert has finally released his album 'Eternal Atake' after years of speculation and unseen delays.

The rapper and fashion icon dropped the tracklisting for his highly-anticipated album 'Eternal Atake', on March 6. The singer Vert has been teasing his followers with album artwork and even preview singles since 2018.

The singer was also simultaneously waging war with his record label 'Generation Now' which was threatening to block the album's release. However, it looks like Lil Uzi has finally won the war.

Just two days ago, the hip-hop star dropped a preview short film called 'Baby Pluto' (also the first track on the LP) to build up the hype surrounding the album.





He has also revealed the tracklisting for his new album on social media. 'Eternal Atake' can boast of 16 tracks, as well as two bonus songs, namely the viral sensation 'Futsal Shuffle'and the recently released 'That Way'.







