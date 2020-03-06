close
Fri Mar 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 6, 2020

Pakistan's first coronavirus patient recovers, tests 'negative': Murtaza Wahab

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 06, 2020

Pakistan's first coronavirus patient has "recovered and his tests have now come out as negative", Sindh chief minister's spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

"Very happy to inform that the 1st corona virus patient in #Sindh who was being attended to has recovered and his tests have now come out as NEGATIVE," Senator Murtaza Wahab said in a tweet.

More to follow

Latest News

More From Pakistan