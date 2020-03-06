Pakistan's first coronavirus patient recovers, tests 'negative': Murtaza Wahab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan's first coronavirus patient has "recovered and his tests have now come out as negative", Sindh chief minister's spokesperson confirmed on Friday.
"Very happy to inform that the 1st corona virus patient in #Sindh who was being attended to has recovered and his tests have now come out as NEGATIVE," Senator Murtaza Wahab said in a tweet.
