Pakistan's first coronavirus patient recovers, tests 'negative': Murtaza Wahab

Pakistan's first coronavirus patient has "recovered and his tests have now come out as negative", Sindh chief minister's spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

"Very happy to inform that the 1st corona virus patient in #Sindh who was being attended to has recovered and his tests have now come out as NEGATIVE," Senator Murtaza Wahab said in a tweet.

—More to follow