Celebrities express grief over comedian Amanullah's death

Celebrities and people from all walks of life condoled the passing of famous comedian Amanullah Khan on Friday.

The veteran artist was suffering from lung and kidney diseases to which he succumbed today, according to his family.

Amanullah, who was fondly dubbed as the ‘king of comedy’, performed in several theatre and stage shows, as well as TV dramas. In 2018, he was awarded the Pride of Performance award.

PM Imran, chief ministers of Sindh and Punjab, and other politicians also offered their condolences upon the death of the veteran artist.



Here are some of the social media posts on the artist’s passing:

Director and actor Sarmad Khoosat shared a post, expressing grief.

Actors Humayun Saeed and Faysal Quraishi also shared their sentiments.



Famous designer Asif Jofa also expressed his grief in a post.



Commentator Ramiz Raja also shared his memories.



Following the news of the comedian’s demise, PM Imran Khan also offered his condolence to the bereaved family. The PM said that Amanullah Khan was a valuable asset to the stage, theatre and drama industry.

