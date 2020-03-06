So far 790,000 passengers have been screened for coronavirus: Dr Zafar Mirza

After the emergence of the sixth case of the coronavirus in the country, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza shared on Friday that so far 790,000 passengers have been screened at various air and land routes of the country for the disease.

The numbers were shared by the SAPM while reviewing the precautionary steps being taken across the country to deal with the spread of the coronavirus.

The meeting was attended by federal secretary for health Dr Tauqeer Shah, Executive director of NIH and representatives of the Pakistan Army.

During the meeting, the SAPM also said that adequate measures are in place at all airports and land routes.

It was also decided in the meeting that the government will setup Disease Surveillance Response Unit (DSRU) to stop the spread of the epidemic.



Dr Mirza directed the officials that an integrated system should be in place for consistent vigilance and quick action against the disease. He instructed the concerned authorities to make sure that the DSRUs should include competent doctors and health experts.

“DSRU will play a critical role to stop the spread of the epidemic,” remarked Dr Mirza.

The meeting was held after Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed sixth coronavirus in the country on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the SAPM said that the patient "is in clinically stable condition in Sindh and is being well taken care of."

Meanwhile, chairing another meeting in Islamabad that was attended by representatives of different global organizations, Dr Mirza said the government is using all available resources to protect the masses from coronavirus.

He said, according to Radio Pakistan, the federal and provincial governments are working together to ensure implementation of the action plan against the coronavirus.

The SAPM said six cases of coronavirus have so far been confirmed in Pakistan. He said we timely took the necessary steps to contain the virus.

The representatives of global organizations appreciated the government's steps and assured full cooperation to Pakistan to cope with the challenge posed by coronavirus.

"State is not neglectful towards students"

Islamabad High Court on Friday told the parents of the Pakistani students stuck in China’s city of Wuhan that the state was not neglectful in the case and Prime Minister Imran Khan was overseeing the issue himself.

The remarks were passed by the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah while hearing a petition filed by the parents who have pleaded the court to direct government to evacuate their loved ones from the virus epicenter.

“For the first time since my birth I’m seeing that the Kaaba has been closed,” Justice Minaalah remarked and reminded the parents that the situation was ‘precarious’.

“I can understand your pain and anguish but this is a larger issue,” Justice Athar Minallah told the worried parents.

During the hearing the parents told the judge that their patience was being tested and complained that no was listening to them.



“The government spoke to us on the orders of the court or else they wouldn’t have done so,” they argued.

The parents urged the court to direct the government to evacuate their kids and keep them in quarantine like the pilgrims from Iran are being kept in for 15 days.

However, to this the CJ replied that the petition filed by the parents was not maintainable and was only being heard to satisfy them.

During the hearing director general of the ministry of foreign affairs assured the court that a decision regarding the students will be taken in the upcoming federal cabinet meeting.

To this, the parents asked the court to direct the government to take a final decision on the students.



“The court cannot issue any orders that cannot be implemented,” responded Justice Minallah and asked the parents to trust the state.

After passing the remark CJ Minallah adjourned the hearing till March 13.