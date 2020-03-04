Matric exams to be held according to schedule, says secy Matric board

Universities and Boards Secretary Riazuddin Ahmed said on Wednesday that the annual matriculation exams will be held as per the schedule.

The board’s secretary said that the schools have been shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus scare.

He said that the annual matric examination will begin from March 16.

According to an official notification issued today, the examination will be held as per the earlier schedule and relevant authorities were asked to issue enrollment cards on time.

The Sindh government has announced that educational institutions in the province will remain closed from March 2, 2020, to March 13, 2020.



Schools in Sindh have been directed to remain closed till March 13 to ensure that "the isolation period of the suspected cases could be completed", said Saeed Ghani, the provincial education minister as the province confirmed two coronavirus cases.