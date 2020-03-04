OIC delegation to visit LoC; get briefing on Indian ceasefire violations

A high-level delegation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) visited the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, where they were briefed over Indian ceasefire violations.

The six-member delegation, under OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef al Dobeay, set off for LoC today, where it will visit the Chakothi sector.

During the visit, the delegation will be briefed on the situation at the LoC and Indian ceasefire violations.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had praised the OIC for extending unwavering support to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

During the meeting, the prime minister apprised the al Dobeay about the situation in the occupied valley and said the people of Pakistan and Kashmiris look towards the OIC and Muslim Ummah for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations.



Al Dobeay said the organisation was very concerned regarding the situation in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday he said, "OIC fully supports the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. We reaffirm that all of our member states are supporting this issue so that they [Kashmiris] can get the right of self-determination."

"Pakistan has shown the world that it is a peaceful state by using diplomatic tactics in the [recent] situations," he added.