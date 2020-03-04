Social media condemns TV playwright Khalil ur Rehman Qamar after he uses foul language against activist

A healthy debate on the treatment of women in Pakistan has been stirred in recent weeks as progressives and conservatives clash on the perceived objectives of the Aurat March 2020. Televisions shows, social media influencers, and rights activists all seem to have opinions on the event.

Late on Tuesday, writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, who was both ridiculed and praised for hit television series earlier this year, appeared on a television show alongside activist Marvi Sirmed to share his thoughts on Aurat March 2020.

However, tempers flared soon after the two got into an argument about one of the slogans (mera jism, meri marzi — my body, my choice) which is championed by those who are organizing the event.

According to Qamar, the slogan in question was "vile and filthy" and he felt "hurt" that the Lahore High Court had thrown out a petition seeking to ban it.

As he was making his argument, Sirmed interrupted to offer an explanation as to why the line of thought Qamar was diving into was problematic.

However, at this, Qamar lost his patience and directed some highly inappropriate insults at Sirmed for the interruption.

Soon after, politicians, celebs and others took to social media to call out the television writer for his profanity-filled response.

Actor Mahira Khan said she was sick to the core with what she had seen on television.

“I am shocked at what I have just heard and seen!! Sick to the core. This same man who abused a woman on TV is revered and given project after project because of what? We are as much to blame if not more for perpetuating this thinking,” she wrote on Twitter.

Filmaker Sarmad Khoosat held the entertainment industry responsible for letting this happen. “What KRQ did/said and has been saying/writing over all these years are not isolated actions, they reflect what lies beneath the shoddy structure of our so called industry,” Khoosat said.

“That includes our consumers too, the viewers (the reviewers too). We are to be blamed, all of us,” he added. “And what needs to be done to rectify or re-mould this will have to be beyond and much more than just us typing away our anger on our keyboards,” he said.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman, one of the most vocal supporters of Aurat March also condemned Qamar’s behaviour on the show. “I will not accept any show on Neo TV until this anchor apologises and this abusive man boycotted,” Rehman tweeted.

She added, “If others (men and women) do the same when asked for shows this kind of disrespect to women may not get impunity. Women’s rights are human rights. Enough of this nonsense.”

Journalist Ansar Abbasi weighed in, saying: "Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar resonded to 'mera jism meri marzi' with 'meri zabaan meri marzi'. Both our body and our tongue are bound by limits set by our religion and should stay within those limits. Neither women's rights nor human rights, or even the freedom of speech allow anyone [to transgress those bounds]."

MNA Moonis Elahi was appalled by Qamar’s behaviour. “Appalled to see Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar speak in such a way with Marvi Sirmed. I feel sorry for his mother,” he said.



The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also condemned the use of abusive language by Qamar against Sirmed. “Mr Qamar has also been offensive to senior rights activist Tahira Abdullah in the past. Such misogynistic rants are unacceptable,” the organisation said.

It added, “HRCP demands an unconditional public apology from Mr Qamar. HRCP also asks PEMRA to take immediate notice of such behaviour on a TV talk show and penalise those who are responsible.”

Ziauddin Yousafzai said abusing someone was the first sign of defeat. “It will take time for men to overcome the disease they have been carrying for centuries. The future is female,” Yousafzai said, adding that the truth will reach far and wide.”

Neo TV’s Executive Director and journalist Nasrullah Malik apologised to Sirmed for what happened. “Please accept my sincere apology on the incident which happened today on our screen. Being Head of NEO NEWS I am extremely sorry for that and strict action will be taken. We condemn the behaviour of Khalil Qamar,” he wrote.