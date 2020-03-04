Prince Andrew under fire for letting a model crash at the Queen's throne?

2020 has just started and it seems Prince Andrew has already landed himself amidst more royal drama. An anonymous source has recently come out with some news regarding Prince Andrews antics and it does not seem like the Queen would approve.

According to a recent report published by The Sun, Prince Andrew was so caught up in trying to impress a model and former Bravo Ladies of London star, Caprice Bourret that he basically allowed her free access to every part of the castle, including the Queen’s throne room.

Apparently, the pair went on a series of dates back in 2000 and at that time the prince would allow the young woman to sit on her Majesty’s throne. The claims do not even end there however, apparently, not only was she granted access to the throne room, but was also overlooked when she stole items from the palace.

A source close to the model explained, "He took her to Buckingham Palace twice, and on one occasion she sat on the Queen’s throne. She spotted a bowl she liked and asked Andrew if she could steal it and [mail] it to her mom. She claims that he let her, and her mom loved it!”

However, not even Prince Andrew’s best efforts to wooing her did not work and he remained in the friend zone indefinitely. "From her side, there was no chance of a snog—she didn’t fancy him. But as an American, she was thoroughly entertained at the notion he was a part of the Royal Family. Plus, all the secretive ¬rendezvous, although unnecessary, were a great family dinner conversation point.”

She maintained her distance from him and anytime they were "linked together in the press," she "ran for the hills” because "he wasn’t her type and she found him quite dry."