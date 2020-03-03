Fifth case of coronavirus confirmed in Pakistan

Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed its fifth case of the novel coronavirus in the country.

“We have now fifth confirmed case of COVID19 in federal areas. Patient is stable and is being managed well,” confirmed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza .



"I request the media to respect the privacy of the patient and the family," he added.



According to National Institutes of Health (NIH) the patient is a 45-year-old woman from the northern mountainous region of Gilgit Baltistan, who arrived from Iran a few days ago.

An official of the health department said the woman was being treated at a hospital and her family members are being tested for the virus.

Two cases of novel coronavirus have been reported from Karachi, while one each from Islamabad and the federal area. All of the patients had traveled to Iran where at least 66 people have died from the virus including senior government functionaries with over 1,500 confirmed cases.

On Monday, Sindh extended the closure of all educational institutions following the confirmation of a second coronavirus case in Karachi, the country’s largest city.

The pandemic has triggered panic around the world after it killed 3,100 people around the world (mostly in China) and affected more than 80,000 around the world. Iran has emerged as a major hotspot, with 1,500 reported cases and 66 deaths, according to an AFP tally.

The virus which causes people to suffer from pneumonia, cough, fever and breathing difficulties, originated in China’s Hubei province — whose capital city Wuhan is the epicentre the outbreak.



Separately, Mirza said new and upgraded thermal scanners have been installed at major airports around the country.



“New and upgraded thermo scanners are now installed in major airports around Pakistan. This will further improve the efficiency of our port of entries and first line of defense against coronavirus,” Zafar tweeted.

Sindh closes schools for two weeks

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the decision was taken so that the isolation period of probable patients could be completed. An estimated 738 pilgrims have so far returned from Iran in Sindh during the last one-and-a-half month, the chief minister added.

Pakistan seals borders with Iran, Afghanistan

Pakistan has closed its borders with Iran and Afghanistan and stopped all movements including trade activities.

Special arrangements have been made at the Taftan border to screen the pilgrims coming from Iran. Isolation wards have been established and scanners are installed to screen the travelers.

Balochistan government has already declared emergency in the border districts. Pilgrims coming from Iran are first quarantined in the centers before being allowed to enter in the country.

On Monday, Chaman border with Afghanistan was also closed for a week till March 9 and all movements across Bab-e-Dosti was halted.

WHO satisfied with Pakistan's response

On Monday, World Health Organisation (WHO) expressed confidence in the way the Pakistani government has handled the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“I am impressed by the swift and diligent way, the government has handled the crisis so far,” WHO’s Pakistan representative Dr Palitha Mahipala said on Sunday.

He added the health organisation was committed to supporting the country every step of the way.