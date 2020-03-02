Six member OIC delegation arrives in Pakistan

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef al Dobeay arrived in Pakistan today along with a delegation to assess the situation at the Line of Control (LoC), Geo News reported.

In a post on Twitter, FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the team lead by al Dobeay will be in Pakistan from March 2-6.

“The delegation will visit LOC to get first-hand knowledge about loss of lives and property caused by indiscriminate firing of Indian forces,” she said.

“OIC has extended its steadfast support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination,” she said. "Kashmiris and Pakistani people value the OIC’s role promoting the cause of Kashmir at the international level."

Last year, OIC's Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) condemned New Delhi for its ongoing human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and said the systematic violations have a well-defined pattern that tantamount to ethnic cleansing and genocide of Kashmiris.

The commission held an open meeting to review the worsening human rights situation in the occupied valley during its recently concluded 16th Session in Jeddah. The meeting was attended by all commission members and a large number of representatives of the OIC member and observer states.

“The Commission was appalled to note that the Indian government in an attempt to quell the Kashmiris struggle for the right to self-determination, has resorted to relentless political, economic and communication blockade in IoK,” a statement said.

The body said that since August 5, the Indian government’s deployment of over half a million security personnel in the disputed territory has “practically turned IoK into the biggest open prison”.

The commission reiterated that India’s move to abrogate Articles 35A and 370 was illegal and void. The OIC’s body also stated that the move aims to change the “demographic composition of IoK” by making the occupied Muslim population a minority within their homeland.

The commission stated that the move was a clear violation of the relevant human rights treaties and conventions and Articles 27 and 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, its Additional Protocol.