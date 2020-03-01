PM Imran launches Islamabad Blue Area project, announces similar initiatives for Lahore and Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday launched the Islamabad Blue Area project, saying that the government will launch mega projects for Lahore and Karachi soon.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister announced that the project will provide jobs and attract investment from overseas Pakistanis.

"Launching the Islamabad Blue Area multi-billion rupees commercial project today. This will not only provide jobs but will also attract investment from overseas Pakistanis. One mega project to be launched in Lahore and one in Karachi soon," he tweeted.

According to Radio Pakistan, the prime minister was briefed about the receipts of the commercial auction, which will be held from April 14-16. He was told that the funds will be used to rehabilitate the city, in the provision of services and to improve the environment.



"A portion will also be utilized for construction of low-cost housing, particularly for provision of dignified accommodation to residents of approved katchi abadis through Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority," stated Radio Pakistan.

The government said that the project will speed up economic activity in the country, result in job creation and encourage investment. PM Imran gave specific instructions to preserve trees as construction begins.

Government decides to expand Islamabad's commercial zone

In a bid to curtail unemployment and establish a passive income source for construction under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, the government has decided to expand the existing commercial area in Islamabad. This has been done by building another commercial zone.

The area opposite to the F-9 park in Islamabad will be utilised to build the commercial zone. This is the first time in the history of Islamabad that a government has decided to expand the commercial zone.

According to a local report, 170 Kanals land would be allocated near Sector F-9 Park while international standards would be followed in the construction of the new commercial zone.